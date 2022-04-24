Power out for dozens in Mandan after car strikes utility pole

Police arrested a man Sunday for driving under the influence in southeast Mandan, where they say his vehicle hit a utility pole and knocked out power to businesses and residents in the area.

Mandan officers responded to a call just after 5 a.m. about a traffic light was not working at 46th Avenue and The Strip, Patrol Sgt. Dan Poppe said. They found that the utility pole had been struck by a vehicle, and they arrested the man, whose identity was not immediately released.

Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson said about 40 customers lost power as a result of the incident. Electricity had been restored to all but one customer by 9 a.m., and work was ongoing Sunday afternoon to replace the pole, he said.

