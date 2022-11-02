Police seek help in finding Bismarck man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Bismarck man who was last seen early Tuesday afternoon.

Douglas Miller, 49, is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Police believe he was in a white 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with North Dakota license plate 905 AMH. Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Anyone who sees the car or Miller is asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212. Anonymous tips can be sent by text through the department’s app, or by texting BISPD and the tip to 84741.