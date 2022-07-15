Police continue search for suspect in Tuesday gunshot incident

Bismarck police on Thursday briefly pursued a man wanted for attempted murder but called off the chase out of concern for public safety.

James Vann, 38, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white Adidas logo, gray pants and possibly a dark backpack, according to the Bismarck Police Department. He is described as Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police about 9 p.m. Thursday followed up on information that he was in south Bismarck. Vann fled the area at a high speed when officers attempted to make contact with him, the department said.

A man matching his description was seen about 9:30 p.m. in the area of East Divide Avenue and North 35th Street. Police issued a shelter in place order, which was lifted a short time later when police believed Vann was no longer in the area.

Police consider Vann armed and dangerous. He is wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in connection with a Tuesday incident in which a gunshot was fired into a vehicle on West Turnpike Avenue.

Anyone who sees him should contact law enforcement immediately and should not approach him, the department said.

Vann in 2017 was found guilty of four counts of terrorizing. The charges were filed after a May 2016 incident in which he allegedly brandished a gun while threatening to kill his girlfriend and police. Court records also show he is scheduled for a July 27 jury trial on a felony drug charge.