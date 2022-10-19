 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police: Bismarck man injured by accidental shotgun fire

  • 0

A 23-year-old Bismarck man was accidentally shot Tuesday while he and another man were playing with guns, police say.

William Ebert was struck in the abdomen by a round fired from a shotgun, Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Officers arrested Timothy Duran, 19, of Mandan, on suspicion of reckless endangerment. Ebert and Duran are friends, Gardiner said.

Police about 6 p.m. responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment building in the 2200 block of East Divide Avenue. Ebert at midday Wednesday was still in the hospital. His condition wasn't known.

The men told police they were playing with guns when the one Duran was holding accidentally fired, Gardiner said.

Timothy Duran

Timothy Duran

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are workers striking and protesting across France?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News