Police: Bismarck man injured by accidental shotgun fire

A 23-year-old Bismarck man was accidentally shot Tuesday while he and another man were playing with guns, police say.

William Ebert was struck in the abdomen by a round fired from a shotgun, Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Officers arrested Timothy Duran, 19, of Mandan, on suspicion of reckless endangerment. Ebert and Duran are friends, Gardiner said.

Police about 6 p.m. responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment building in the 2200 block of East Divide Avenue. Ebert at midday Wednesday was still in the hospital. His condition wasn't known.

The men told police they were playing with guns when the one Duran was holding accidentally fired, Gardiner said.