Police ask public to watch for signs of missing man

Bismarck police are asking anyone who walks along or boats on the Missouri River to watch for signs of a man missing since November.

Chase Hurdle, 18, walked away from Bismarck High School about 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Police for several reasons now believe he might have jumped off the Memorial Bridge.

Hurdle was tracked by cellphone tower data as far as the Bank of North Dakota, which is near the bridge. Witnesses said Hurdle was seen on Memorial Bridge before reports came in about a man jumping off the bridge. A North Dakota Highway Patrol K-9 tracked a scent to the bridge and lost it where the man was seen jumping.

Anyone who sees something along or in the river should call 911, the department said. If the object is in the river they should monitor it in order to direct search teams to it.

"The parents of Chase want closure, and if the individual that jumped off the bridge is him, the more awareness we have the better," Gardiner said.

