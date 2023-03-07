A Gackle man who authorities say was drunk while driving a combine has pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of a South African farmhand.

Ryan Storbeck, 42, faces a possible five-year prison sentence on the felony charge. He also pleaded guilty at a Tuesday hearing to misdemeanors for DUI and false reports to law enforcement, court records show. He’ll be sentenced later.

The charges were filed in connection with the death of Johannes Steenberg, 57, who authorities said is from South Africa but had a temporary residence in rural Gackle.

A deputy Stutsman County sheriff on Sept. 6 who responded at about 5:40 p.m. to the scene northeast of Gackle stated in an affidavit there was evidence that Steenberg’s head had been crushed between the header of a combine and the wheel of a grain cart.

Storbeck unloaded the combine into the grain cart and went back to the field. He later called another man to check on Steenberg because he didn’t see him in the tractor. The man found Steenberg near the right tire of the grain cart, according to the affidavit.

Storbeck initially told officials he hadn’t been drinking but later allegedly admitted to drinking a six-pack or 12-pack of beer. He allegedly told authorities “they usually start with a 30-pack and today they ran out before they started combining,” the document states. His blood alcohol content at 8:30 p.m. was 0.11%, and at 9:18 it was 0.09%, according to the affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08%.