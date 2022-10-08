 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pierce County crash kills New Jersey man

  • 0

Authorities are investigating whether charges are warranted against a 15-year-old driver after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County that killed a New Jersey man.

The Rugby teen was crossing U.S. Highway 2 about 3 miles east of Rugby when his pickup truck struck an eastbound SUV and spun it into the ditch, where it rolled, the Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The SUV's driver, Kevin Lyon, 53, of Belvidere, New Jersey, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. A female passenger was ejected and suffered serious injuries. The Patrol identified her as Michele Butcher, 50, of Walker, Louisiana.

The Rugby teen suffered minor injuries, according to the Patrol.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News