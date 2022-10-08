Pierce County crash kills New Jersey man

Authorities are investigating whether charges are warranted against a 15-year-old driver after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County that killed a New Jersey man.

The Rugby teen was crossing U.S. Highway 2 about 3 miles east of Rugby when his pickup truck struck an eastbound SUV and spun it into the ditch, where it rolled, the Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The SUV's driver, Kevin Lyon, 53, of Belvidere, New Jersey, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. A female passenger was ejected and suffered serious injuries. The Patrol identified her as Michele Butcher, 50, of Walker, Louisiana.

The Rugby teen suffered minor injuries, according to the Patrol.