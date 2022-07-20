Pet cat dies in cooking-related Bismarck house fire

Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border. Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll’s mother. The patrol says one semi and the SUV were stopped in a construction zone when the second semi struck the SUV from behind pushing it into the first semi.