Pet cat dies in cooking-related Bismarck house fire

No people were hurt in a west Bismarck house fire, but a pet cat died.
Firefighters responded to the single-family residence in the 900 block of Parkview Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Crews were hampered by a downed live electrical line as they fought the flames.
The fire eventually was put out, but heavy damage displaced the homeowner, authorities said. Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the American Red Cross provided support to the homeowner.
The fire was traced to a grill on the back deck of the home, and was deemed cooking-related and accidental, according to City Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons.