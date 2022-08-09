Pedestrian killed on US 83 identified

Authorities have identified a Montana man who was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 83 in North Dakota.
Ryne Darvis, 36, of Plentywood, Montana, was standing in the middle of the four-lane highway's northbound left lane when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Highway Patrol.
The incident happened about 7 miles south of Minot. Darvis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The people in the Hummer SUV that struck Darvis were not injured. They were identified as driver Yvonne Wollemann, 58, of Watford City, and passenger Wilder Alvarado, 41, of Los Angeles.
It's unclear why Darvis was standing on the highway. The Patrol is still investigating.