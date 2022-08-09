 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian killed on US 83 identified

  • 0

Authorities have identified a Montana man who was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 83 in North Dakota.

Ryne Darvis, 36, of Plentywood, Montana, was standing in the middle of the four-lane highway's northbound left lane when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The incident happened about 7 miles south of Minot. Darvis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the Hummer SUV that struck Darvis were not injured. They were identified as driver Yvonne Wollemann, 58, of Watford City, and passenger Wilder Alvarado, 41, of Los Angeles.

It's unclear why Darvis was standing on the highway. The Patrol is still investigating.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County

Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County

Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a mental health crisis. Deputies arrived at a Mapleton home, heard gunshots and a standoff began. Officials say the man barricaded in the home told negotiators he was going to come out with a gun, did so about 2 p.m. and was shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beluga whale stranded in France's Seine could be moved to tank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News