Pedestrian killed on I-29 south of Fargo

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in eastern North Dakota's Cass County over the weekend.

Destinee Tuttle, 19, of Santee, Nebraska, was hit while standing on Interstate 29 in the Hickson-Oxbow area south of Fargo shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't clear why she was standing on the highway. No charges were filed against the driver of the car. The Patrol identified him as Gabriel Schroeder, 20, of Wahpeton. Neither he nor a passenger in his car was hurt.