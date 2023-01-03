 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian killed on I-29 south of Fargo

  • 0

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in eastern North Dakota's Cass County over the weekend.

Destinee Tuttle, 19, of Santee, Nebraska, was hit while standing on Interstate 29 in the Hickson-Oxbow area south of Fargo shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't clear why she was standing on the highway. No charges were filed against the driver of the car. The Patrol identified him as Gabriel Schroeder, 20, of Wahpeton. Neither he nor a passenger in his car was hurt.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia and Venezuela fully reopen border bridge after seven years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News