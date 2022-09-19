 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed during McHenry street dance

An 18-year-old man is dead and a 41-year-old year man is facing charges after a vehicle-pedestrian crash during a weekend street dance in the Foster County town of McHenry.

Cayler Ellingson, of Grace City, was walking on a street shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He was taken to a Carrington hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Charges of criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death were pending against the pickup driver.

