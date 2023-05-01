A 63-year-old man was in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck on Bismarck's North Seventh Street.
Police about noon Monday were called to the street’s intersection with East Main Avenue. The Mandan man was walking west in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Dodge pickup, according to police. The 32-year-old male driver of the Dodge was making a left turn from Main to go south on Seventh.
Traffic was closed in the area for more than two hours, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Investigators will be checking surveillance video, interviewing witnesses and reconstructing the crash.