Pedestrian dies in Bismarck crash

Bismarck police are investigating a Saturday crash in which a pedestrian was killed.

Melanie Fitterer, 55, of New England, died when she was struck by a car on South Second Street, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Police say Fitterer crossed the street in front of a car driven by Wendella McCorkell, 29, of Mandan, who was southbound in the 900 block of South Second Street. McCorkell did not see Fitterer, and her car struck the pedestrian, Gardiner said.

The department’s traffic division is investigating and will forward a report to the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

