Bismarck police on Tuesday confirmed that Cyril Kalinowski, 63, had died. An obituary lists his date of death as Tuesday, May 2.

Police about noon on May 1 were called to the street’s intersection with East Main Avenue. Kalinowski was walking west in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Dodge pickup, police said. The 32-year-old driver of the pickup, Kody Brackett, of Bismarck, was making a left turn to go south on Seventh, according to police.