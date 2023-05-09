A Mandan man struck by a pickup truck as he crossed Bismarck’s North Seventh Street has died.
Bismarck police on Tuesday confirmed that Cyril Kalinowski, 63, had died. An obituary lists his date of death as Tuesday, May 2.
Police about noon on May 1 were called to the street’s intersection with East Main Avenue. Kalinowski was walking west in the crosswalk when he was hit by a Dodge pickup, police said. The 32-year-old driver of the pickup, Kody Brackett, of Bismarck, was making a left turn to go south on Seventh, according to police.
No charges have been filed. Authorities are still investigating the incident.