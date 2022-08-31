Patrol IDs woman killed in rollover near Crary

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Crary.

Bridget Fahey, 29, of Lakota, died when the Lincoln Navigator she was driving left U.S. Highway 2, entered the median, rolled as it crossed the eastbound lanes, and came to rest in the south ditch. Fahey was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Patrol said.