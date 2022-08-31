 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrol IDs woman killed in rollover near Crary

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Crary.

Bridget Fahey, 29, of Lakota, died when the Lincoln Navigator she was driving left U.S. Highway 2, entered the median, rolled as it crossed the eastbound lanes, and came to rest in the south ditch. Fahey was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Patrol said.

A girl who was a passenger in the SUV was not injured.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Benson County Sheriff’s Office and Devils Lake Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene, about 2 miles southeast of Crary.

