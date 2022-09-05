 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrol identifies Zahl man killed in crash

Authorities have identified a Zahl man who died Friday after his motorcycle struck a semitrailer in Williams County.

Dominic Cunahan, 18, died at the scene on state Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Grenora, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Cunahan was going east at about 10:15 a.m. when his motorcycle struck the trailer of a semi that was making a left turn from 139th Avenue Northwest to go west, the Patrol said. The driver of the semi, Jarig Op De Hoek, 30, of Scobey, Montana, was not injured.

The Patrol is still investigating.

