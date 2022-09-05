Patrol identifies Zahl man killed in crash

Dominic Cunahan, 18, died at the scene on state Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Grenora, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Cunahan was going east at about 10:15 a.m. when his motorcycle struck the trailer of a semi that was making a left turn from 139th Avenue Northwest to go west, the Patrol said. The driver of the semi, Jarig Op De Hoek, 30, of Scobey, Montana, was not injured.