A Dickinson man died Friday afternoon and two other men suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision on state Highway 1804 about 25 miles east of Williston.

A 2008 Ford F350 driven by 49-year-old David Seiferd, of Williston, was traveling westbound and a 2010 Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound with 40-year-old Robert Ndahigwa, of Dickinson, driving and 57-year-old Ronald Nanan, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, in the passenger's seat.

Seiferd failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crossed into the eastbound lanes, causing a head-on collision with the Toyota about 4:20 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. Both Vehicles spun and came to rest in the south ditch. It was raining and road conditions were wet.

Ndahigwa was pronounced dead at the scene. Nanan and Seiferd were transported to Tioga Medical Center, and Seiferd was later sent to Trinity Health in Minot.

The crash remains under investigation.