Oklahoma couple die in Cannonball River in southwest North Dakota

An Oklahoma couple visiting in Hettinger County died Sunday afternoon when their pickup truck was washed into the Cannonball River.

Patrick Blake and Joan Blake, both 74, were attempting to cross at a low crossing near 96th Avenue Southwest and 71st Street Southwest between Mott and Regent, according to the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office. Water at the crossing was 3-4 feet deep and pushed their Ford F-250 into the river.

Joan Blake in a 911 call shortly after 1 p.m. told authorities the pickup was in the river and the water was up to the doors. They were trapped and unable to get out, according to the sheriff’s office. The Arcadia, Oklahoma, couple have family in the area and were out for a drive, the agency said.

First responders could not immediately locate the pickup. Crews started a recovery mission and contacted the Dickinson Dive Team. Searchers found the pickup at 6:30 p.m. in 15 feet of water about a quarter mile east of the crossing. Western North Dakota received heavy precipitation from three storms in the last half of April. Authorities say the river was running at 600-800 cubic feet per second.

Mott Fire and Rescue, Mott Ambulance, Regent Fire and Rescue, North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, North Dakota Game and Fish, and the Stark County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

