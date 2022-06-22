Officials accuse inmate of hiding razor blades in cell

A Bismarck man jailed and awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting a law officer is accused of hiding a razor blade inside a deck of cards in his cell during a previous stint behind bars.

Jason Antelope, 38, could be sent to prison for 10 years if convicted on the felony charge of being an inmate in possession of a weapon. He’ll enter a plea on July 25 and is scheduled for an Oct. 13 trial, court documents show. An attorney isn’t listed for him.

Jail officials in an affidavit say they found a piece of a razor blade in Antelope’s Burleigh Morton Detention Center cell in January. Antelope allegedly admitted to removing the blade from a protective casing, breaking it and hiding it so he could use it to alter his clothing. Authorities found an intact razor blade in a deck of cards during a search of Antelope’s cell and property, according to the affidavit. Formal charges were filed this week.

Detention center officials issue inmates disposable-type razors under a check-in and check-out system, according to Maj. Jim Hulm of the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department. Officers inspect the razors when they're collected and then discard them.

"If they're not paying super-close attention to it, they could miss it," Hulm said.

Antelope is back in jail, scheduled for trial on Oct. 6 on felony charges of simple assault on a police officer and fleeing police stemming from a June 9 incident in Bismarck, court records show. He allegedly drove away from a traffic stop and then scuffled with a police officer who found him in a convenience store parking lot.

Antelope in an April 2017 incident on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation allegedly struck a woman with a one-liter glass vodka bottle “until it completely shattered,” according to an affidavit. She suffered a broken nose, arm and hand, and possibly a traumatic brain injury, the document states. Antelope pleaded guilty in federal court and in March 2018 was sentenced to three years in prison and three years on supervised release.

Federal authorities in January filed a report that Antelope violated the conditions of supervised release. He was sentenced to two months in prison and two years on supervised release.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

