Officer, suspect exchange fire on East Broadway

A Bismarck police officer exchanged fire Monday with a suspect who fled during a stolen vehicle investigation, according to the police department.

Police responded about 9 a.m. Monday to the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The investigation led to a trailer house, where a person fled out the back door. The suspect shot at an officer during the pursuit, and the officer returned fire, authorities said. The officer was not injured. Police aren’t sure if the suspect was wounded.

Police believe the suspect is barricaded in a trailer, Gardiner said. The West Dakota SWAT team at 10 a.m. was en route to the scene.

The public should avoid the area of 2500 E. Broadway Ave., Gardiner said. Broadway Avenue, Thayer Avenue, and Rosser Avenue are closed from 26th Street to 23rd Street.

(Check back for updates.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0