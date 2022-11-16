No students hurt in school bus crash in Ward County

No students were injured when a Berthold school bus collided with an SUV on U.S. Highway 52 northwest of Minot.

The bus was traveling on a rural Ward County road when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a highway intersection 5 miles east of Carpio and was struck by the SUV, the Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The male driver and female passenger in the SUV were taken to a Minot hospital with what the Patrol said were serious injuries. They were identified as Carmie Nelson, 89, and Helen Nelson, 90, both of Kenmare.

The bus driver and the seven students on the bus were not hurt. The bus belongs to the Lewis & Clark School District. The Patrol identified the driver as Janice Feickert, 77, of Berthold.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate.