No more mountain lion sightings reported in Bismarck

Bismarck police over the weekend received no more reports of a mountain lion spotted twice last week in a residential area of the city.

“Hopefully it got out of town,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

The cat was seen on home security video taken about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North First Street. On Friday, four officers including an animal control officer searched for the lion on North Fourth Street after a midday sighting there.

State wildlife officials believe it was a female or young male. Stephanie Tucker, furbearer biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, said mountain lions generally shy away from people. Nobody has been attacked by one in North Dakota, she said, but added “that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

Anyone who encounters a mountain lion should raise their arms, yell, and back away slowly, Tucker said.

Mountain lion sightings in Bismarck have been infrequent. Police in January 2019 shot and killed a male lion near Municipal Ballpark to eliminate any danger to the public. Police also shot and killed a male lion behind the former Home Depot building in north Bismarck in November 2009.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0