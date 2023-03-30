No people were injured and no hazardous materials spilled when a BNSF Railway train derailed in the southwest North Dakota town of Hettinger.

The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Adams County Sheriff Jordan Fisher. There was no immediate word on a cause.

BNSF did not immediately provide details on what the train was carrying, and how many cars derailed. Fisher said the cars that went off the tracks are designed to transport grain.

A grain elevator building was damaged when it was struck by one of the rail cars, the sheriff said.