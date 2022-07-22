No charges in July 4 parade death of 6-year-old in Mandan

No charges will be filed in the death of a 6-year-old girl who fell from a float before the start of Mandan’s Independence Day parade.

Mabel Askay’s death was “just a pure accident,” Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug said Friday.

“Nobody did anything really to cause it,” he said.

Askay, of Ventura, California, a recent kindergarten graduate, was in town visiting relatives. She was riding on the DK Orthodontics float that was en route to the parade staging area about 9 a.m. on July Fourth. Haug said the float was moving at less than 10 mph and the driver didn’t do anything to cause the girl to fall. Investigators haven’t been able to determine why she fell. She was struck by a tire and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her family in a notice published in a recent Bismarck Tribune Celebrate section thanked the Bismarck-Mandan community “for your love, support, financial contributions, encouraging words, prayers and hugs over the past two weeks as we said goodbye to our Mabel Rae. You held us up while our world crumbled.”

A GoFundMe account set up for the Askay family had a goal of $10,000 and has raised nearly $93,000.