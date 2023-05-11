A New Town man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Mountrail County.

James Locken, 70, was pronounced dead at Tioga Medical Center, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Locken was westbound about 6:30 a.m. 10 miles west of Ross when the pickup truck he was driving left the road, entered the north ditch and struck a fence, the Patrol said. The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office, Tioga Ambulance and Tioga Fire Department also responded.