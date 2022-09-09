Nevada warrant puts Bismarck man back in jail

A Bismarck man charged Tuesday with a half-dozen felonies was arrested again Thursday when local authorities learned of an outstanding warrant against him in Nevada.

Nevada authorities seek to revoke the probation of Timothy Colton, 32. He is wanted there for a probation violation on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said.

Colton on Tuesday was charged in Burleigh County with felony terrorizing, contact with law enforcement by bodily fluids, criminal trespass, preventing arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and simple assault.

The charges stem from Sept. 2 incidents on North 17th Street and North 19th Street in Bismarck. A man told officers he saw Colton hit a woman as the two drove past his home on 17th Street. The man confronted Colton when he pulled over, and Colton allegedly pulled a handgun from a backpack, pointed it at the man, and then drove away, according to an affidavit.

Officers later were called to a domestic incident on 19th Street and found a woman with a bloody nose outside the residence. The woman handed police the backpack and gun, and they arrested Colton inside. He struggled with officers, allegedly kicking at and spitting at them after he was in a patrol car.

Colton was released from custody after posting 10% of a $20,000 bond. Verification of his Nevada warrant wasn’t provided to North Dakota authorities until after Colton was released.

Bismarck police arrested him Thursday after Nevada authorities agreed to extradite him from North Dakota.

Colton could waive extradition and Nevada officials would have 10 days to pick him up to face the revocation charge. If he doesn’t waive, authorities in the two states will arrange for a governor’s warrant, which authorizes interstate transportation of a fugitive. That process could take more than a month.

Either way, Colton must face the North Dakota charges, Lawyer said. If he’s released on bond in Nevada, he could come back to North Dakota for court hearings or appear by electronic means. If he’s sent to prison in Nevada, he’ll have to answer the charges here after he’s served that time.

Burleigh County court records show Colton is scheduled for an Oct. 10 preliminary hearing. If the case moves toward trial he’ll enter pleas at an arraignment after the preliminary hearing.

Colton was found guilty of domestic battery in Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2012, police say. He was charged with attempted murder, arson and burglary in a 2017 incident in Las Vegas, according to the affidavit. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.