A Bismarck man involved in a 2022 crash that killed a Cannonball man has been charged with negligent homicide.

Authorities on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Ryan Schmidt, 38, according to court documents. The felony charge carries a possible five-year prison term if he’s convicted. He’s also charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court records.

Jonah White Eagle, 19, on Aug. 8, 2022, was driving south in a car that was hit head-on by a northbound pickup driven by Schmidt, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol affidavit. Marks on the highway show the crash occurred in the southbound lane, the Patrol said. White Eagle died on Aug. 23, 2022.

A passenger in White Eagle’s car, Kenzlee Dwarf, 20, suffered a broken bone, the Patrol said.

No further court dates are listed for Schmidt in court documents.