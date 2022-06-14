Murder trial set for Bismarck man accused in March shooting

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to murder in the March shooting death of another man that police say happened amid a relationship argument involving a woman.

Kyle Riley, 26, also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, court records show. A conviction on the murder charge could result in a sentence of life in prison.

Riley entered the pleas during a Tuesday arraignment. South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken scheduled a six-day trial starting Aug. 30.

Defense attorney Kevin McCabe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Riley in March allegedly told police he grabbed for a handgun in his waistband when Michael Shane, 22, reached through a partially open passenger-side window into the pickup Riley was driving, according to an affidavit. Riley told police he panicked and fired the 9 mm weapon at Shane, striking him in the chest. He fired at another man through the driver’s-side window, then drove off, he said. Police say the second man fired upon was wounded.

Riley and a woman had gone to a Hawken Street apartment complex on the morning of March 23 to get her cellphone from Shane, authorities say. Shane confronted the woman about her involvement with Riley and asked her if she was with him. She said she was, and she, Shane and another man went to the parking lot, where Riley was waiting in the truck for the woman. Riley and Shane started to argue, and Riley refused to unlock the passenger door for Shane.

The woman told police Riley fired through the window as Shane tried to unlock the door. She tried to catch Shane before he hit the ground, and said Riley fired again before driving off. She stayed behind with Shane, who “died in front of her,” an affidavit states.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.