Murder charge filed in Williams County death

A 58-year-old man is charged in northwestern North Dakota with murder in the death of a woman who authorities say died of a gunshot wound to the head.

David Handeland, who officials say is from Minnesota but court documents list as being from Williston, also is charged with terrorizing for allegedly threatening the woman’s mother, according to an affidavit. It does not state the nature of the relationship between Handeland and the women or discuss a possible motive.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office responded June 19 to a call of a shooting at a residence northwest of Epping. The body of Leslie Lyon, 25, was in a chair near a trailer house just off 127th Avenue Northwest in Williams County, the affidavit states. Authorities found a 9 mm casing outside another trailer and a 9 mm handgun inside.

Lyon’s mother, Jennifer Zinsmaster, 54, told authorities Hindeland took one of her guns and shot her daughter, the affidavit states. She convinced Hindeland not to shoot her and was able to leave the area, authorities said.

Court documents show Handeland is acting as his own attorney. His bail is set at $1 million. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted of murder.

