Motorcyclist injured in I-94 crash dies of injuries

A Minnesota motorcyclist injured in a crash on Interstate 94 in Kidder County earlier this month has died of his injuries.

Lee Wegener, 53, of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, swerved over the center line and struck a tire on a semitrailer that was passing him the morning of Sept. 8, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He was thrown from the bike when it went into the ditch 6 miles east of Tappen.

Wegener was taken to a Bismarck hospital, where he died on Sept. 12, the Patrol said.

The driver of the semi -- Tyler Austin, 58, of Regent, was not hurt.

