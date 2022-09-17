Motorcyclist injured in I-94 crash dies of injuries

A Minnesota motorcyclist injured in a crash on Interstate 94 in Kidder County earlier this month has died of his injuries.

Lee Wegener, 53, of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, swerved over the center line and struck a tire on a semitrailer that was passing him the morning of Sept. 8, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He was thrown from the bike when it went into the ditch 6 miles east of Tappen.