Motorcyclist dies in Williston crash following police pursuit

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday in a crash with an SUV shortly after a pursuit of him by Williston police was halted, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The Patrol said the motorcycle, driven by a Williston man, was traveling north on University Avenue around 11:44 a.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox made a left turn onto University from a driveway. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the SUV.

Both were taken to CHI St. Alexius Health-Williston, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old Williston woman, was treated for minor injuries, the Patrol said.

The driver of the motorcycle had been fleeing a Williston police officer, the Patrol said. An officer ended the pursuit of the motorcyclist about a minute prior to the collision, according to the Williston Police Department.

The Patrol did not immediately release the names of the drivers. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

