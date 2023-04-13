Thomas Fradet, 31, was making a left turn on his motorcycle at a Main Avenue intersection when it was T-boned by the SUV driven by Taquoya Saldana, 28, of West Fargo, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Fradet died later at a hospital. Saldana and a passenger in the SUV were not hurt. Saldana was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under suspension. It wasn't clear if she had a lawyer.