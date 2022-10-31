Motorcycle crashes in eastern North Dakota kill 2 Minnesota men

Authorities have identified two Minnesota men who died in motorcycle crashes in eastern North Dakota on Saturday.

Troy Green, 53, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died about 2 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 near Wyndmere, in Richland County, the Highway Patrol reported. The SUV driver wasn't hurt. She was identified as Annalou Laudico, 41, of Forman.

The other crash happened about 1:45 p.m. in Fargo when Andrew Burt, 38, of Byron, Minnesota, lost control of his motorcycle on a city street, hit a curb and was thrown from the bike, according to the Patrol.