A 71-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burleigh County.

The man lost control on state Highway 10 and crashed about 1 ½ miles west of Sterling around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol. He suffered fatal injuries. His name was not immediately released.

The Patrol said road and weather conditions were both clear at the time of the crash. The agency is continuing to investigate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0