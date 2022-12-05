Mother of teen break-in suspects pleads not guilty to 9 felony charges

The mother of two teens accused of breaking into a Mandan smoke shop has pleaded not guilty to child neglect, child endangerment and drug felonies.

Brittney Arnett, 38, entered the pleas at a Monday arraignment, court documents show. She’s scheduled for trial in February on four counts each of endangerment of a child and child neglect, and one count of possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Each charge carries a possible five-year prison sentence upon conviction. The defense attorney listed for her in court records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arnett, whom court records show is also known by three other names, was arrested in November. Police searched her home after identifying her sons, ages 15 and 13, as suspects in a late-October break-in at Moe’s Smoke Shop on Memorial Highway. A glass door at the shop was shattered with a rock and a number of vape items were stolen, authorities said.

Police during the search of the home found 100 vape and vape refill items, many of which they say were stolen from the smoke shop, according to an affidavit. Authorities said they found in Arnett’s bedroom a digital scale and a quart jar with individual packs of marijuana. Police found more marijuana in a car registered to Brittney Rough Surface, which is one of Arnett’s aliases, the affidavit states. The marijuana was accessible to the children in the home and car, police said.

Another of Arnett’s children, a 14-year-old girl, was charged with possession of stolen property. Officers in her bedroom found vape items they allege were stolen by the two boys on Oct. 26 from a business in Mandan. Court documents don't name the business.