Montana woman dies in US 85 crash

A Sidney, Montana, woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash south of Williston.
Betty Lee, 61, was northbound on an icy U.S. Highway 85 when she lost control of her 2008 F-150 pickup on a curve and entered the southbound lanes, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Ford struck a southbound Ram 5500 truck driven by 31-year-old Michael Deck, of McPherson, Kansas. He was not injured.
Lee was ejected from her pickup and died at the scene, the Patrol said.
Sheriff's offices from McKenzie and Williams counties, the Williston Rural Fire Department, Williston Ambulance and North Dakota Department of Transportation also responded to the scene about 6 miles south of Williston. The crash is still under investigation by the Patrol.