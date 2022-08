A Minot man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash east of Watford City, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Errol Malone Jr., 24, died when his 2002 Dodge pickup truck left a gravel road and rolled Friday at about 6 a.m. Central time, the Patrol said.

Malone was westbound on 28th Street Northwest 5 miles east of Watford City when the pickup missed a curve, rolled in the north ditch, and came to rest facing east. He was ejected and died at the scene, according to the Patrol.