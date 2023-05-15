A man is dead and another faces felony charges that could lead to a 15-year prison sentence following a weekend shooting at a Minot bar.

Police arrested Travis McDermott, 40, of Minot, about 1:45 a.m. Sunday after responding to a call that a man had been shot at The Original Bar & Nightclub, according to an affidavit. Greyson Sletto, 32, of Willow City, suffered two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m., police said.

Police said surveillance footage of the incident shows Sletto walking to a table where McDermott and Andrea Hasse, 33, were seated. The men spoke, then McDermott brandished a firearm at Sletto. McDermott stumbled to the ground when Sletto pushed him. McDermott fired his weapon, and Sletto can be seen being pushed to the side and falling to the floor. McDermott fired a second time as Sletto was falling, police said.

Bystanders held McDermott for police and identified him as the shooter.

McDermott allegedly told police that he pulled his gun and told Sletto to leave him alone after Sletto threatened to fight him. McDermott stated further that Sletto reached for the gun, the men fell to the ground and that’s when he fired the weapon. The affidavit says video showed the two men falling to the ground but did not show Sletto reaching for the gun.

McDermott is charged with manslaughter, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and reckless endangerment, which carries a possible five-year sentence. He could enter pleas at a June 19 court appearance. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.