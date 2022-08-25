Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash near Tower City that killed Bismarck woman

A Minot man whose abandoned tow truck was involved in an Interstate 94 crash that killed a Bismarck woman has been charged with two felonies.

Cass County authorities on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Mario Butler, 43, court records show. He is charged with felony negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Butler left his tow truck in the right lane of westbound I-94 near Tower City after it broke down on Jan. 22, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Kelli Hagerott, 43, died when her family’s GMC Yukon struck the rear of the tow truck. Driver Timothy Hagerott, 42, and the couple's daughters, ages 9 and 14 at the time of the crash, were taken to a Fargo hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Butler called for assistance with his truck but left it when he found a ride, the Patrol said. He has a lengthy history of driving offenses, and was driving with a suspended license at the time of the January crash. Since then he’s been cited twice for driving without insurance and charged twice with misdemeanors for driving under suspension, court records show.

He faces a possible five-year prison term on each of the felony charges stemming from the January crash. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

Authorities investigated whether Timothy Hagerott might have been distracted by his cellphone before the crash. Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick told the Tribune that no other charges were deemed appropriate based on the Patrol's investigation.