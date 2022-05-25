Minnesota man charged in fatal March crash

A Richfield, Minnesota, man is charged with negligent homicide in connection with a March crash on Interstate 94 in North Dakota that led to the death of a Montana man.

Hashi Shire, 37, also is charged with misdemeanor aggravated reckless driving, court records show.

Shire was driving a 2020 Freightliner and double box trailers that went out of control on the icy highway west of Mandan and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The rig collided with a westbound GMC Sierra that was pulling a trailer loaded with a pickup. The driver of the GMC, Scott Walden, 46, of Missoula, Montana, died a week later. A passenger in the GMC, 49-year-old Antonina Walden, of Missoula, suffered serious injuries, the Patrol said.

Shire suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. A passenger in the Freightliner, Ahmed Ahmed, 27, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was not injured.

Authorities allege Shire was aware of dangerous driving conditions due to poor weather but was distracted by a conversation he was having with Ahmed.

"Shire drove without due caution and at a speed to endanger a person," Trooper Brian Mehlhoff said in a Patrol document.

Shire faces a possible five-year prison term on the negligent homicide charge. Defense attorney Tom Dickson in a statement to the Tribune said his client "was driving carefully and well under the speed limit when he hit some black ice. This was a terrible and tragic accident."

