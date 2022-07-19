Menoken man charged with terrorizing

Authorities have charged a Menoken man with terrorizing for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at three teens during an argument that started when he asked them to have sex with him.
Jayden Voigt, 19, was arrested Tuesday morning in Menoken, according to an affidavit. He allegedly pointed a loaded .22-caliber rifle at two of the teens and told one of them he could kill her “right now,” the document states. He’d shown the teens earlier that the gun was loaded.
Police say Voigt was in a dating relationship with one of the teens. The affidavit states he asked her to engage in group sex with her younger sister and another teen. All of the teens are under 18.
Voigt’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.