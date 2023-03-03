A Burleigh County jury has convicted two men accused of killing a Bismarck man two years ago in an incident authorities said was tied to a drug transaction.

A jury of five men and seven women deliberated about three hours Friday before returning the verdict in the case of Kevin Hartson, 30, of Bismarck, and Devante Evans, 27, of Detroit, Michigan. They were accused of killing Reonardo Alexis, 26, and injuring another man at a Mapleton Avenue apartment on March 28, 2021.

Hartson and Evans were arrested during a traffic stop in Douglas, Arizona, a few days after the incident. Both were charged with murder during the commission of another crime, and Evans additionally was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and wearing a mask while committing a crime.

The jury found the men guilty on all counts. The men showed no reaction when the verdict was read. They will be sentenced later, after a presentence investigation. They face up to life in prison.

Four rounds were fired from an AR-style weapon during a scuffle at the apartment in March 2021, and one of those rounds struck Alexis, authorities said. He died at a Bismarck hospital.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer in closing arguments Friday told jurors that Hartson had sold Alexis drugs, even trusting Alexis enough to front him with drugs to sell and collecting payment later. Hartson in the past had dropped off drugs and collected money by himself, but this time -- a couple of days after a social media post showed Alexis holding a large amount of cash -- Hartson brought Evans. Evans was armed and wearing a mask, Lawyer told the jurors.

“That is not the way you come to collect money from a trusted friend,” she said. “That is how you come to a home to rob someone.”

A timeline of video stills and information from a car the men drove placed them at the scene, according to Lawyer. Investigators also found at their apartment receipts for ammunition that matched the casings found at the apartment where Alexis was shot, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Dean Gregory countered that what was left out of the state’s case was as important as what was included. Some $11,000 in cash wouldn’t have been left behind if there was a robbery, and nobody was restrained in an altercation that lasted a few seconds, he said. The state also never showed that Evans was ever inside the apartment where Alexis was shot. A detective during the trial was not able to make a connection between a boot tag found in the building and the boots Evans was wearing, and Evans’ phone was found outside the building, according to Gregory.

“If he was outside, how was he inside supposedly shooting a rifle?” Gregory said.

Hartson’s attorney, Lloyd Suhr, said his client and Alexis had “an ongoing relationship of trust.” Text messages showed Alexis knew Hartson was coming to complete a drug deal, Suhr said, and Alexis buzzed open the building entrance door when Hartson arrived. The state was “creating a reason for a robbery” in an effort to prove their case, Suhr said.

“The state chose that theory, we did not,” he said, adding that it’s a theory the state had to prove.

“And if they haven’t you have to acquit,” Suhr said.

It’s the second time the men were tried. Jurors after several days of testimony in March 2022 could not reach a unanimous decision. They began deliberations late on a Thursday, and at midafternoon Friday told the judge they were at a stalemate.