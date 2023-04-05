A McKenzie County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative status after a shooting in Watford City.

Deputies assisted the Watford City Police Department on a report of suicide threats about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The deputy fired after encountering an armed suspect. Placement on administrative status is standard in officer-involved shooting incidents, the office said.

Law enforcement aided the suspect until paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported for medical care. The office did not identify the deputy or the suspect, or provide information on the suspect's condition.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting. The Watford City Police Department is handling the initial call, according to the sheriff’s office.