A crash at the intersection of two rural roads in McKenzie County killed a 39-year-old Arnegard man.

The man was driving a side-by-side off-highway vehicle and failed to yield at the intersection southwest of Watford City shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The OHV was struck by a Ford F550 work truck, and the OHV driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The 29-year-old man from Sidney, Montana, driving the truck was not hurt, authorities said.

The Patrol did not immediately release the names of the drivers. The agency is continuing to investigate.