A 79-year-old man died Wednesday when the car he was driving collided with a train near Manvel, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

James Enlow, of Manvel, was westbound on 33rd Avenue Northeast at about 9 p.m. when the Kia Sportage he was driving struck a southbound rail car. The car was dragged about a mile south and stopped after striking a railroad crossing tie, the Patrol said.