A man who was shot and killed Sunday in a Sheyenne bar may not have been the intended victim of the suspect, for whom a search was still underway Tuesday.

Suspect Nicholas Poitra, 45, who authorities believe is from Belcourt, should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, Eddy County Sheriff Paul Lies said. Anyone who sees him should call a local law enforcement agency and not approach him, the sheriff said. He is described as Native American, 6 feet 3 inches, 260 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

Poitra is wanted in the shooting of Troyal Thumb, 30. Poitra was in the bar when Thumb entered, Lies said. The two argued briefly, and Poitra allegedly pulled what the sheriff said was a short-barrel or sawed-off shotgun and shot Thumb.

“There’s definitely an indication that there was going to be something else going on and somebody else (Poitra) was looking for,” Lies said. “We don’t believe (Thumb) was the intended victim.”

Poitra allegedly later stole a vehicle at gunpoint. It was found Monday near a Wells County farmstead. The Devils Lake Regional SWAT Team and the Wells, Eddy, Benson and Ramsey County sheriff’s offices searched the home. Poitra was not there, but Lies said investigators believe he went through the firearms in the house. It’s unclear how many guns were taken. The occupants of the farm were not home at the time, Lies said.

Poitra somehow got a ride from the home, according to Lies. Anyone helping or hiding Poitra is “also in jeopardy,” and should contact law enforcement when it is safe to do so, the sheriff said.