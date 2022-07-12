Mandaree man sentenced on assault charge

A Mandaree man has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal assault charge.

Codeyro Spider, 25, was arrested in October 2020 between Bismarck and Mandaree, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor in sentencing Spider on Monday further ordered him to spend three years on supervised release. Spider must also pay restitution to medical facilities totaling $209,000, according to court documents.

Authorities alleged Spider on Oct. 10, 2020, was riding in a Cadillac Escalade that tailgated another vehicle as it left the bar. The Cadillac sideswiped the other vehicle in a Main Street parking lot and forced it into a shipping container. Spider and a woman allegedly got out of the Escalade, and the woman struck one of the women who was in the other car.

Spider fought with a man who was in the car, and the man was stabbed several times in the head, police said. One of the stab wounds punctured the man's skull, according to authorities.

Northern Plains Fugitive Task Force officers made contact with a person willing to help take Spider into custody, the Marshals Service said. Spider decided to voluntarily surrender when he found out he was being sought, and he was arrested 10 days after the incident, authorities said.