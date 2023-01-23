Mandan woman pleads not guilty to child abuse involving peppers

A Mandan woman accused of punishing her children by putting peppers in their eyes has pleaded not guilty to multiple child neglect and abuse charges.

Josephine Quiah, 34, is charged with eight felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison. She is scheduled for a two-day trial starting April 12. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Police say they were informed by school officials that Quiah left an 11-year-old girl in charge of siblings ages 9, 6 and 4. After the girl was interviewed by Three Rivers Human Service Zone officials, Quiah allegedly forced her to sleep on the floor, withheld food and water, and threatened to cut the girl's hair off, an affidavit states.

The girl told investigators that Quiah in early December tied the children's hands behind their backs and put peppers in their eyes as punishment for losing the television remote, the document says. Quiah allegedly kept the children home from school the next day.

Quiah denied the allegations and told investigators she does not physically punish the children but disciplines them by making them read the Bible, according to the affidavit.

One of the children told authorities that the peppers are in the freezer and that his mother only threatens to use them, the document said.