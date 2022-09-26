Mandan police following up on public info in Friday homicide; Bismarck homicide suspect still in MN

Mandan police are following up on responses to their call for public help in tracing the movements of a man who was found slain Friday near the trolley bridge.

“We have received information from numerous persons that is allowing us to get a clearer picture of Kevin Greybull’s daily routine,” Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said.

Greybull, 65, was homeless and spent time in Bismarck and Mandan, authorities said. Officers about 7 p.m. responded to a call of an unresponsive man in the 1900 block of Third Street Southeast near the trolley bridge, and found Greybull's body. They're treating the death as a homicide but have not commented on the manner in which Greybull died.

Greybull was frequently seen in the area of the Sitting Bull Bridge over the Heart River on Sixth Avenue Southeast in Mandan, and was known to spend time in the area of the trolley bridge.

Police as of midday Monday had not identified a suspect in Greybull’s death. Authorities plan to conduct an autopsy on Tuesday.

Greybull was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 700 block of Third Street Southeast in Mandan. He was wearing an orange Philadelphia Flyers shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes. People with information about Greybull or his movements can contact Mandan police at 701-667-3250.

The homicide was the second reported in the metro area on Friday.

A teenage boy who is a suspect in a fatal Friday shooting at a Bismarck motel had not yet been transported back to North Dakota as of early Monday afternoon, according to Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner. The 16-year-old from Bismarck was arrested in Warren, Minnesota, Friday morning. Officials have not released his name due to his age.

Police identified the person who was shot and killed as Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin, South Dakota. Gardiner previously said the suspect and Thunder Shield knew one another. Authorities have not released information related to the circumstances that led to the shooting, a possible motive or specific evidence, citing potential hindrance of prosecution.