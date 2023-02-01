Mandan man sentenced in October shooting in Bismarck

A Mandan man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to shooting another man in Bismarck during a game that included loaded weapons.

Timothy Duran, 19, can keep the felony reckless endangerment conviction off his record if he stays out of trouble during a three-year probation period. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland gave him credit for one day in jail and ordered him to start serving the remainder after the Wednesday sentencing.

Police in October said Duran and William Ebert, 23, of Bismarck, had pointed weapons at each other three times in a game Duran said they also had played in the past, according to an affidavit. Ebert was shot in his lower left abdomen when the shotgun Duran was holding discharged, according to authorities.

Duran denied the shooting was intentional but said he knew the gun was loaded, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told police he loaded it about 15 minutes before pointing it at Ebert, police said. Ebert though being in "serious medical condition" said the shooting was an accident and he "didn't want to pursue charges," according to the affidavit.

Duran was providing lifesaving measures to Ebert when police arrived at the East Divide Avenue apartment, the affidavit states. Ebert was in stable condition at a Bismarck hospital the day after the shooting.